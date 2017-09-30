Saturday, September 30, 2017
When the lion roars
There is a lot of coverage today about the potential legal action by the Premier League over the alleged infringement of their copyright by UKIP in their choice of logo.
Apparently, the very British pound sign is being ditched for "not resonating with today's voters" and is being replaced with a lion, that is not native to the UK, unless you go to Longleat of course.
As one Twitter user joked: 'Bloody Africans coming over here, putting themselves on our political logos!! Putting the English hedgehog out of work!'
My favourite is of course Harry Potter related from the irrepressible Hannah Thompson: 'If we convince the other parties to change their logos to a snake, badger and raven then British politics can just go full Hogwarts'
Still UKIP can take comfort from one thing, their logo is better known than their leader.
