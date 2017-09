Theresa May is quick to condemn the internet giants for failing to properly police their domains, but that hasn't stopped her party accepting tens of thousands of pounds off them at their conference next week.The Daily Mirror reports that the Tories have accepted £72,000 from web giants after at­­tack­­ing them for fuelling online terror. Google have paid £32,500 for a six metre-square stand at the Tory Conference which opens on Sunday in Manchester. The Tories also pocketed £36,000 from Microsoft for a stand plus advertising, and £3,500 from Amazon for a full-page ad in the conference handbook.As Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable says:You reap what you sew I suppose.