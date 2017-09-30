Saturday, September 30, 2017
What is the price of Tory hypocrisy?
Theresa May is quick to condemn the internet giants for failing to properly police their domains, but that hasn't stopped her party accepting tens of thousands of pounds off them at their conference next week.
The Daily Mirror reports that the Tories have accepted £72,000 from web giants after attacking them for fuelling online terror. Google have paid £32,500 for a six metre-square stand at the Tory Conference which opens on Sunday in Manchester. The Tories also pocketed £36,000 from Microsoft for a stand plus advertising, and £3,500 from Amazon for a full-page ad in the conference handbook.
As Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable says: “It is completely hypocritical for the Conservatives to accept money from companies they have condemned in the most colourful terms. You have to wonder if they will now pull their punches when dealing with these companies.
"Theresa May accused social media giants of helping spread ‘poisonous material’ that ‘warped young minds’.
“Yet here the Conservatives are pocketing the cheque. Now companies like Google will know that next time Theresa May creates a lot of noise they can simply ignore her.”
You reap what you sew I suppose.
