Wednesday, September 06, 2017
UKIP anti-Islam leadership candidate opens door to English Defence League
Having opened the door to Anne Marie Waters to stand for the leadership, UKIP are now facing the consequences with 18 of their 20 MEPs pledging to leave the party if she wins on her controversial anti-Islamification platform.
Just how damaging Ms. Waters' candidature could prove to be was illustrated by her comments on Newsnight in which she asserted she would not prevent former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson from joining UKIP. Ms Waters is the director of Sharia Watch UK. She co-founded anti-Islam group Pegida UK with Mr Robinson.
The Independent says Ms Waters, who has previously branded Islam “evil”, said she did not think Mr Robinson had any thoughts of joining the party, but that she would not be opposed if he did want to.
She said: “A lot of people around the country support those sorts of people. A lot of people think exactly the same way and have nobody representing them.”
It is little wonder that UKIP are in crisis.
