It is not just Anne Marie Waters amongst the UKIP leadership who are playing fast and loose with the far-right . The Guardian reports that Nigel Farage will appear at a rally held by Germany’s far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) inside a renaissance fortress in Berlin on Friday.They have been told by AfD MEP Beatrix von Storch, who is hosting the event, that Farage, who represents South East England in the European Parliament, will appear at the Spandau Citadel in the west of the German capital to talk about “developments in the European Union, Brexit, direct democracy” and “how to make the impossible possible”. And he is doing so at the invitation of Lutz von Krosigk, the granddaughter of Hitler’s finance minister:It seems that UKIP's true colours are beginning to show.