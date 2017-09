The UK Government and their Labour backers may well think that that they are doing the right thing in pursuing a hard Brexit, with or without a transition period, but that self-belief does not appear to be shared by business.The Independent says that Theresa May has been accused of an embarrassing own-goal after business leaders refused a plea to publicly declare their support for her Brexit strategy. They add that a letter, asking top companies to say they “welcome” the Government’s bid for a transitional deal, to cushion the exit was leaked to Sky News, apparently, after some refused to sign it.They were also asked to agree that the legislation before Parliament to prepare for withdrawal would “make Britain ready for life outside the EU”. But some of the companies expressed astonishment at Downing Street’s attempt to win their backing after the Brussels negotiations hit a damaging impasse.The Government was further embarrassed by business leaders publicly attacking proposed curbs on immigration after Brexit, warning they would badly damage the economy:This is not going to end well.