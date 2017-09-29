Friday, September 29, 2017
Tory excuses as May clings to power
The Tory conference starts on Sunday and already Conservative politicians are covering their backs. In Wales leading Tory politicians have gathered together to urge Theresa May to approve the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon, a cynical gesture that seeks to put themselves on the right side of the argument whilst their party in government remains deaf to their pleas and those of others.
Meanwhile, as the Daily Mirror reports the Prime Minister herself is indulging in her own cynical spin exercise. She has give an interview in which she claims that her party were not ready for the snap election she and they called.
And if that was not shamefaced enough, she goes on to bemoan the lack of people "coming together for debates" during the campaign, after repeatedly refusing to take part in head-to-head debates herself.
It is little wonder that her party want rid of her as quickly as they are able.
Meanwhile, as the Daily Mirror reports the Prime Minister herself is indulging in her own cynical spin exercise. She has give an interview in which she claims that her party were not ready for the snap election she and they called.
And if that was not shamefaced enough, she goes on to bemoan the lack of people "coming together for debates" during the campaign, after repeatedly refusing to take part in head-to-head debates herself.
It is little wonder that her party want rid of her as quickly as they are able.
Comments:
<< Home
Seems she is a bigger 'back peddlar' than the rest off them. Are they not human enough to admit that they can make mistakes.Post a Comment
<< Home