Sunday, September 03, 2017
Tories fracture further over Theresa May remain threat
Anybody who thought that the Tories could not split any more on the issue of Europe and party leadership is underestimating the fractious nature of modern day Conservatism. And it seems that by Theresa May letting her colleagues know that she may well want to fight the next General Election as leader after all, she has precipitated a further division.
The Observer reports that the Prime Minister may face a growing Tory revolt over her leadership as it emerged that Remain-supporting Conservative MPs are being told by party whips that they will be seen as “supporting Jeremy Corbyn” if they attempt to soften the Brexit bill.
They add that furious Conservatives, including former ministers, have asserted that such threats and arm-twisting from the whips’ office will “backfire” spectacularly, making it more likely the prime minister will face a leadership challenge this autumn.
Tory tensions over Brexit, coupled with dismay over May’s insistence last week that she wants to lead the party into a 2022 general election, have reached new heights as MPs prepare to debate the European Union (withdrawal) bill when parliament returns after the summer break on Tuesday:
One former cabinet minister told the Observer that May’s determination to cling on to office, and her hardline position on Brexit, would “definitely” trigger letters to Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, over coming weeks. If 15% of Tory MPs write to Brady expressing no confidence in her, a leadership contest has to be called.
Another former minister, the outspoken pro-Remain MP Anna Soubry, told the Observer that it was unacceptable for whips to try to stop Conservative MPs tabling and backing amendments to the Brexit bill by threatening them.
“Any suggestion that this is any way treacherous or supporting Jeremy Corbyn is outrageous,” she said. “It amounts to a trouncing of democracy and people will not accept it.”
Several other Tories said the whips were on full manoeuvres, telling MPs that tabling amendments or supporting them would be tantamount to helping Corbyn into Downing Street.
Soubry said she saw it as her duty to do what she believed was in the national interest, rather than bow to intimidation and bullying by party managers. “People will be very alarmed. It will all backfire on them.”
Another senior Tory MP said: “If there is any more of this kind of nonsense from the prime minister or the whips then the feeling against her – which is already considerable – will grow to the point where her position is unsustainable.”
It is this reluctance to be bullied by MPs in both the Tories and the Labour Party which makes it less than certain that Brexit will happen at all. And that is in the best interests of the country.
