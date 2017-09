Anybody who thought that the Tories could not split any more on the issue of Europe and party leadership is underestimating the fractious nature of modern day Conservatism. And it seems that by Theresa May letting her colleagues know that she may well want to fight the next General Election as leader after all, she has precipitated a further division.The Observer reports that the Prime Minister may face a growing Tory revolt over her leadership as it emerged that Remain-supporting Conservative MPs are being told by party whips that they will be seen as “supporting Jeremy Corbyn” if they attempt to soften the Brexit bill.They add that furious Conservatives, including former ministers, have asserted that such threats and arm-twisting from the whips’ office will “backfire” spectacularly, making it more likely the prime minister will face a leadership challenge this autumn.Tory tensions over Brexit, coupled with dismay over May’s insistence last week that she wants to lead the party into a 2022 general election, have reached new heights as MPs prepare to debate the European Union (withdrawal) bill when parliament returns after the summer break on Tuesday:It is this reluctance to be bullied by MPs in both the Tories and the Labour Party which makes it less than certain that Brexit will happen at all. And that is in the best interests of the country.