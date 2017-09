As if the performance of UK Government Ministers in negotiating with their EU counterparts was not woeful enough, the Independent reports that they have problems at home too.The paper says that Britain’s Department for Exiting the European Union has only existed for 14 months but already more than 20 per cent of its staff have left:The Government says that fewer than five of the people who had left had quit the civil service altogether, suggesting that some officials may just be passing through the department to gain valuable experience. It added that a large majority of the changes were the “result of normal civil service rotation or the end of defined loan periods”.Nevertheless, I would argue that the higher turnover rate in this department does suggest a certain amount of disillusionment with the Government's position and a desire not to be associated with failure.