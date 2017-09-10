Sunday, September 10, 2017
Post-Brexit irony strikes again
I never cease to be amused when the referendum slogans and arguments of the Brexiteers come back to bite them, though that feeling is always moderated by thought of the damage the leave campaign are doing to the UK and its economy as a result of their lies, their prejudices and, in some cases, the racism inherent in their campaign.
We have seen that claim that the NHS will receive an extra £350m a week is the lie we always claimed it to be, that we are all worse off, even before we leave, due to the weakness of the pound and the number of racist incidents increased after the referendum. There is nothing to celebrate here, but plenty to fight against and good reason why we should not leave the EU at all.
One of the most ludicrous reasons given by the leave campaign as to why we should back their cause, was the possibility of returning to the old style blue British passport. Such superficiality was central to the beliefs of many of those fighting against the EU. It was almost as if they didn't care that they were sending the UK economy down the pan as long as they could cling onto the symbols of a largely mythical past.
I suspect that many of these faux English squires will be spluttering over their American-made cornflakes this morning over the possibility that the 'new-style blue British passports' could be made in France or Germany. The Independent reports that two foreign firms have reportedly been shortlisted alongside British company De La Rou by the Home Office to manufacture the new passports ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU in March 2019.
The paper says that the prospect of the new-style navy passports being made in France or Germany is said to have some Brexiteer MPs seeing red. Well, they did say that they wanted to continue trading with Europe after Brexit so what's the problem?
We have seen that claim that the NHS will receive an extra £350m a week is the lie we always claimed it to be, that we are all worse off, even before we leave, due to the weakness of the pound and the number of racist incidents increased after the referendum. There is nothing to celebrate here, but plenty to fight against and good reason why we should not leave the EU at all.
One of the most ludicrous reasons given by the leave campaign as to why we should back their cause, was the possibility of returning to the old style blue British passport. Such superficiality was central to the beliefs of many of those fighting against the EU. It was almost as if they didn't care that they were sending the UK economy down the pan as long as they could cling onto the symbols of a largely mythical past.
I suspect that many of these faux English squires will be spluttering over their American-made cornflakes this morning over the possibility that the 'new-style blue British passports' could be made in France or Germany. The Independent reports that two foreign firms have reportedly been shortlisted alongside British company De La Rou by the Home Office to manufacture the new passports ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU in March 2019.
The paper says that the prospect of the new-style navy passports being made in France or Germany is said to have some Brexiteer MPs seeing red. Well, they did say that they wanted to continue trading with Europe after Brexit so what's the problem?
Comments:
<< Home
To add to the irony...Post a Comment
The burgundy colour of the EU passports is a recommendation, not a requirement. Britain could quite easily have issued a blue EU passport, as Croatia does.
The size of the passport is determined by international travel requirements (biometric readers in airports), not by the EU.
Yet again, what can be done could have been done without leaving the EU. What can't be done, still can't be done after the UK is on it's own.
The burgundy colour of the EU passports is a recommendation, not a requirement. Britain could quite easily have issued a blue EU passport, as Croatia does.
The size of the passport is determined by international travel requirements (biometric readers in airports), not by the EU.
Yet again, what can be done could have been done without leaving the EU. What can't be done, still can't be done after the UK is on it's own.
<< Home