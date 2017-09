The New Statesman reports on new techniques that once more underlines why the UK Government's so-called solution to bovine TB is flawed and unnecessary. The science as proven by the Krebs report has already demonstrated the ineffectiveness of a cull, now an experiment on a farm in Devon has pointed to the most effective way of tackling the disease in cattle.They say that the Save Me Trust, instead of using the government’s current method, are deploying a three-part testing system which has allowed them to identify and isolate infected cows more accurately and quickly:The report concludes that there is an urgent need for Defra to publish more information about the impact of the present, cull-inclusive, policy. They say that the Welsh government is already looking at the new program of improved testing. But the entire UK must work more closely together if the disease is to be controlled.Some of us have been arguing for a more effective testing regime for some time. It is interesting though how this regime proves that badgers are not the unwitting villains in this saga that some make them out to be.