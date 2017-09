The new £10 note has been launched today, complete with a portrait of Jane Austen on the reverse. Ironically, the fact that it is 15% smaller than its predecessor also reflects the fact that it is 16% less valuable.As the Independent points out , since the referendum on 23 June 2016, the pound has lost 16% of its strength as measured against Britain's main trading partners. As a result today’s new tenner is only worth £8.60 of pre-referendum money on the international markets.As Eloise Todd, CEO of pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain, says:So good job, Brexiteers. Their obsession with leaving the EU has sold the UK down the river again.