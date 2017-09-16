Saturday, September 16, 2017

Government needs to reform lobbying act

Very few people will argue with the view that charitable organisations should avoid getting embroiled in party politics but the current law goes too far in restricting the way they are able to carry out their work in the run-up to a General Election. That is not just my view nor that of the charities themselves, it is also the view of a government appointed body given the task of reviewing the Lobbying Act.



Many campaign groups believe that they will be left unable to speak out for vulnerable and marginalised people in society because the law as it his currently cast has a chilling effect on freedom of speech.



The Lobbying Act restricts what non-governmental organisations can say in the year before a general election. However, Conservative peer, Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts who was asked to look at the Act has called for its scope to be reduced to include only activity intended to influence how the public vote. He has also called for the period during which its rules apply to be reduced from a year.



He has to be right. If the law prevents charities doing their job then it needs to be changed. The Government must listen.

