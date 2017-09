Poor Larry! Number 10's cat may well have the ear (or the lap) of the Prime Minister but his work record is far from perfect. According to the Telegraph , he has a record of snoozing while the mice play around him. By contrast, Foreign Office cat, Gladstone is setting new records for killsThe paper says that Palmerston, the FCO’s resident mouser, has caught at least 27 mice since his arrival in Westminster in April 2016:Is it time for Larry to step up to the plate and prove himself in the mouse catching stakes.