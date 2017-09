There was some good news yesterday as the Guardian reported that EU judges are to be asked to rule on the legality of Britain’s mass digital surveillance powers. They say that the investigatory powers tribunal (IPT) has ruled that the European court of justice (ECJ) should decide whether the UK’s bulk collection of communications data, tracking personal use of the web, email, texts and calls, is legal.The paper concludes that the ruling is a victory for the campaign group Privacy International, which brought the case following last December’s ruling by the ECJ that the “general and indiscriminate retention” of communications data by governments was illegal.However, the British tribunal, presided over by Sir Michael Burton, refused to expedite the case to the ECJ. This means it is likely to take several years to secure a final ruling, leaving the door open to claims from Brexiters that European judges will get to decide what anti-terror powers are held by the British security services:This one could run and run, however it is a crucial case that may well define our right to privacy for years to come.As Millie Graham Wood, Privacy International’s legal officer, says: