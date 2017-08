Just how prepared is the UK for the new Government policy of phasing out petrol and diesel cars by 2040? According to this article in the Daily Telegraph , there is still some way to go.They say that electric car owners have been warned that if they attempt to boil a kettle while charging their car it will blow the fuse:The National Grid went on to say that most electric cars will require a battery capacity of 90 kilowatt hours (kWh) to make journeys of around 300 miles. It suggests that the ability to travel longer distances without stopping to recharge will be a “must have” if motorists are to abandon petrol or diesel cars.We await the UK Government investment needed to counter these concerns and to fulfil the vision they have set out.