When Donald Trump won the Presidency the thoughts of many of us turned to what would happen when he took possession of the nuclear codes. His erratic and thin-skinned behaviour over the last seven months has heightened rather than eased that anxiety.The views of those best placed to understand the damage Trump can do are also disturbing, as is evidenced in this Guardian article . They quote a former US intelligence chief who, having viewed Trump’s 'disturbing' rally in Arizona on Tuesday night, now says that his access to the nuclear codes is “pretty damn scary”:Somehow, none of this makes me feel any better.