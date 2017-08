t is a well-established statistic that the number of recorded hate crimes rose following the EU referendum, with people from non-UK ethnic backgrounds being abused in public. Now, a report by a cross-party group of MPs has accused the Government of fuelling “toxic” anti-immigrant feeling though its unachievable targets and general rhetoric on immigration.The Independent reports that the inquiry from a cross-party group of politicians said Theresa May’s discredited target of cutting net migration to under 100,000 was particularly to blame for “stoking anxiety” that has accompanied unprecedented hate crime following the Brexit vote.At the same time new official immigration data shows the number of European Union citizens wanting to come to the UK is collapsing, raising fears of a pending crisis in the labour market. And, just for completeness, it has emerged that ministers have for years vastly overestimated the number of foreign students staying in Britain:The demonization of immigrants and the openly racist language of some Brexiteers, particularly in UKIP, during the referendum campaign has undermined good community relations and led to an increase in racist violence and abuse. That cannot be allowed to continue. The Government must tone down its own rhetoric and policies to help to repair the damage they have done.