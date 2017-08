The Independent reports that UK Government Ministers have spent almost £40m in an “appalling” attempt to stop sick and disabled people receiving the financial help they are entitled to.They say that the hit to the public purse could also be far higher than the new data suggests because it is still unclear how much more the state spends running courts where sanctions are challenged.Despite this huge expenditure the vast majority of appeals were lost by the Government last year. The paper adds that early indications show the problem is becoming even worse in 2017, with a 77 per cent rise in money spent trying to stop people from getting Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) payments.The problem, as those of us who have been involved in appeals well know, is that fitness to work assessments are deeply flawed, leading to incorrect decisions which need to be fought:This money could be saved if the Government insisted that all those carrying out work capability assessments were fully qualified to do so, if civil servants stopped overruling assessments they do not like so as to meet targets, and if the process itself was made more humane. Reform is badly needed.