The legislation will:

Allow people to ask for their personal data held by companies to be erased.

Enable parents and guardians to give consent for their child's data to be used.

Expand the definition of personal data to include IP addresses, internet cookies and DNA

Make it easier and free for individuals to require an organisation reveal the personal data it holds on them.

Create new criminal offences to deter organisations from intentionally or recklessly creating situations where someone could be identified from anonymised data.

The legislation will bring the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into domestic law, helping Britain prepare for Brexit because it will mean the systems are aligned when the UK leaves the bloc.





The Information Commissioner's Office will be given significantly tougher powers, with the maximum fine it can levy being increased from £0.5m to £17 million, or 4% of a firm's global turnover.



