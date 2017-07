If UKIP as a political party was not already a busted flush, its surviving members seem intent on making it so within a very short period of time. The Guardian reports that one of the frontrunners for the Ukip leadership is being assisted in her campaign by a far-right former BNP member.They say that Jack Buckby, who previously stood for parliament for another extremist group that campaigns openly against Islam, has been helping the campaign of Anne Marie Waters, who is standing for the latter’s leadership on a predominantly anti-Islam platform. He is a former BNP member who is barred from joining UKIP:Waters herself, is hardly mainstream. The paper says she came to prominence in the party relatively recently:Yet another milestone on UKIP's journey to well-deserved obscurity.