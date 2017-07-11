Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Trump's state visit to take place next year
As Theresa May plummets new depths of unpopularity in the polls the last thing she needs is to appear alongside a politician with even worse approval ratings. However, that is the fate the British Prime Minister now faces after an ill-considered invitation to Donald Trump at a time when both of them were doing better in the polls.
Following the General Election and the disastrous unpopularity of both Trump and May, many of us thought that the idea of a state visit by the US President had been quietly dropped. It certainly appeared that way when it failed to feature in the Queen's speech. But no, it was just that they did not have an agreed date.
The Independent tells us that Donald Trump‘s state visit to the UK will now take place next year. It is also possible the US President may make an unofficial visit before then, possibly to one of his two golf courses in Scotland.
The opportunity to protest the man's policies and general demeanour as so-called 'leader of the free world' may well prove too good an opportunity to miss.
