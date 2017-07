Ministers may well be deep into negotiations on the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union but many businesses are not waiting around to see the outcome.As the Independent reports , one American bank with 16,000 UK staff has warned that up to three-quarters of its workforce could be transferred to EU countries after Brexit. The Chief Executive of JP Morgan has warned that he can see thousands of its bankers moved across the Channel once Britain cuts ties with Brussels:It is of course not for me to say 'I told you so' but..................I did suggest this would happen before the referendum as did many others.