Whatever the official Corbynista line, there is no doubt that out in the country a number of the Labour Party leader's followers are intent on delivering a more sympathetic, and by definition more Europhobe cohort of MPS.The latest example of this targeting of known refuseniks and dissidents appears in the Guardian . They report that Labour MPs who have been critical of Jeremy Corbyn have been banned from the official reception of the Durham Miners’ Gala for the second year running:Whilst Corbyn continues to prop up the Tories in Parliament in their determination to leave the single market and cut the country's economy adrift, his friends out in the regions continue their battle to undermine any Labour Party MP who might be opposed to these tactics.