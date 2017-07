Having fought a campaign some years ago to keep the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status for Gower, it is disturbing to read in yesterday's Western Mail that further proposals are under consideration that might reduce the protection currently enjoyed by the peninsular.The paper says that the World Commission on Protected Areas has threatened to withdraw recognition from Wales’ National Parks (NPs) and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty(AONBs) because it believes that Welsh Government's proposals would reduce the protection for our most treasured landscapes:The paper adds that Adrian Phillips, one of the signatories of the panel’s report has highlighted the depth of concern:It may well be that we will need to campaign again to protect the unique status of the UK's first area of outstanding natural beauty.