Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, those responsible for negotiating our way out of the European Community start to publicly fall out with themselves on what they want from those talks.As the Guardian reports , that senior Conservative MPs are urging members of Theresa May’s cabinet to stop publicly setting out their demands for a transitional deal on Brexit, saying the move could make negotiations with the European Union more difficult.They say that Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd, Damian Green, David Gauke and Greg Clark are among those likely to push the prime minister to accept that while free movement will officially end, there should be no immediate move to reduce immigration.However, the divisions in the cabinet have been laid bare as Liam Fox said in an interview that there was no cabinet-wide agreement on what a post-Brexit implementation period should look like, and warned that “control of our own borders” was a key driver of the leave vote:What makes this worse is that the official opposition is equally as divided. With the Labour leadership intent on working with hard line Tories in securing a hard Brexit, the voices of dissent behind them are growing louder and louder.The case for a referendum on whatever emerges from this mess is growing stronger every day. This headlong rush into disaster has to be stopped somehow.