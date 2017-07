By far the least surprising and non-news story ever today is featured in all media outlets, with Sir John Chilcott concluding publicly for the first time that Tony Blair was not “straight with the nation” about the run-up to the Iraq war.The chairman of the public inquiry into the 2003 conflict, and author of a 2 million word report published 13 years later, which found the former Prime Minister had presented the case for war with unjustified certainty, said Mr Blair had been “emotionally truthful” in his account of events leading up to the war. But he caveated that conclusion The Chilcott report found that Blair presented the case for war withIn his careful lawyerly way, Sir John Chilcott has now effectively accused Blair of misleading the country. It is nice to see that he has caught up with the rest of us in that judgement.