Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Astonishing u-turn by Brexit cheerleader
The Independent reports on a quite astonishing admission by Dominic Cummings, the Vote Leave campaign director that leaving the EU may be “an error”.
They say that Mr. Cummings described the referendum as a “dumb idea” before other ideas had been tried to win back powers from Brussels. He also warned that Brexit is shaping up to be a “guaranteed debacle”, without big changes in Whitehall to deliver a successful negotiation.
Tim Farron is quite right when he says: “Dominic Cummings has let the cat out of the bag. This is the man who slapped the £350m NHS lie on the side of the bus who is now saying leaving the EU could be a mistake. These Brexiteers have sold us a pup and lied to the public. This is why I believe the public should be given a say on the final Brexit deal.”
Cummings is a former special adviser to Michael Gove, who coined the phrase “vote leave, take control”, and came up with the campaign for an extra £350m to be spent on the NHS every week from diverted EU spending, a claim which has been consistently debunked.
His comments underline the chaotic process that the Tories are presiding over and the impending economic disaster that we are facing as a result of this obsession with leaving the EU regardless of the consequences for the UK.
