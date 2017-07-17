Monday, July 17, 2017
A weak leader and a dysfunctional cabinet
All the political controversy over the weekend centred on the UK Government's cabinet, which it appears, is disintegrating before our eyes. The Independent reports that the so-called 'strong and stable' Tory Government is tearing itself apart.
They say that Chancellor, Philip Hammond lifted the lid on Cabinet feuding by claiming damaging stories about him had come from fellow ministers out to get him because he is pushing for a softer Brexit:
Mr Hammond all but admitted a report that he had told the Cabinet that public sector workers are “overpaid” was true – while denying he had said “even a woman” can drive a train.
Asked why colleagues are “going for you”, he pointed to disputes over Brexit, saying: “If you want my opinion, some of the noise is generated by people who are not happy with the agenda that I have.”
Mr Farron added: “Philip Hammond recognises that leaving the single market would be catastrophic for the UK economy, yet Theresa May and much of the Conservative Cabinet is pushing through a disastrous extreme Brexit.”
And Jeremy Corbyn said: “It seems quite extraordinary that we’re having varying accounts coming out of every Cabinet meeting about who said what to who and at what point in the meeting they said it, and everybody saying nothing actually happened.”
Meanwhile, there is a massive row developing over the way the UK Government is pushing back against devolution in its Great Repeal Bill. The excuse appears to be that it is necessary for previously devolved powers to be held at Westminster so as negotiate trade deals, after which they will be given back to the various national Parliaments.
The catch with this explanation is that there is no fixed end-point for that process and given the poor negotiating skills already demonstrated by UK Ministers, the length of time these deals take to put together and the point we are starting from, the powers may never be returned.
Brexit is rapidly turning into an omnishambles.
They say that Chancellor, Philip Hammond lifted the lid on Cabinet feuding by claiming damaging stories about him had come from fellow ministers out to get him because he is pushing for a softer Brexit:
Mr Hammond all but admitted a report that he had told the Cabinet that public sector workers are “overpaid” was true – while denying he had said “even a woman” can drive a train.
Asked why colleagues are “going for you”, he pointed to disputes over Brexit, saying: “If you want my opinion, some of the noise is generated by people who are not happy with the agenda that I have.”
Mr Farron added: “Philip Hammond recognises that leaving the single market would be catastrophic for the UK economy, yet Theresa May and much of the Conservative Cabinet is pushing through a disastrous extreme Brexit.”
And Jeremy Corbyn said: “It seems quite extraordinary that we’re having varying accounts coming out of every Cabinet meeting about who said what to who and at what point in the meeting they said it, and everybody saying nothing actually happened.”
Meanwhile, there is a massive row developing over the way the UK Government is pushing back against devolution in its Great Repeal Bill. The excuse appears to be that it is necessary for previously devolved powers to be held at Westminster so as negotiate trade deals, after which they will be given back to the various national Parliaments.
The catch with this explanation is that there is no fixed end-point for that process and given the poor negotiating skills already demonstrated by UK Ministers, the length of time these deals take to put together and the point we are starting from, the powers may never be returned.
Brexit is rapidly turning into an omnishambles.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home