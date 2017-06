Awaking to yet another terrorist outrage this morning, my shock and my anger quickly turned to defiance. These murderers are trying to intimidate us and like the citizens of Manchester two weeks ago and those in London today, I am not prepared to be browbeaten by a few immoral and unprincipled killers into abandoning my values and my way of life.We live in a multi-cultural society, nowhere more so than London, and we are stronger for that diversity and for standing together behind common democratic beliefs. Those who seek to disrupt that unity through violence do not represent any part of that society, their actions stand apart from the community they claim to come from. They are neither part of that community nor representative of it.It is right that we suspend national campaigning today as a mark of respect for the victims of this attack. However, I agree with the Mayor of London , Sadiq Khan, who says he