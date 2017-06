Can Theresa May's Conservative/DUP Government be any more incompetent? Well, according to a report from independent consultancy RepGraph, featured in the Independent , the Prime Minister's pursuit of her unrealistic immigration targets could well cause major problems for the economy unless they are abandoned.Their detailed study of EU nationals has found that the Prime Minister's post-Brexit plan to slash immigration will have a devastating “double whammy” impact. They say that May's stubborn refusal to dump her “tens of thousands” cap on net migration would not only cut off a vital supply of labour, but deepen existing shortages in key sectors.They want the Government to base future immigration policy on “economic need” instead of an arbitrary numerical target like that maintained by May:The report finds tha EU workers are almost four times as likely to be found in a low-skilled job in industry with acute shortages than in a high-skilled post without such problems:If Theresa May persists with her ideological and illogical targets she could well undermine our economy.