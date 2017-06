There have been a lot of quips on social media regarding Theresa May's decision to restore Michael Gove to the cabinet, not least that he should take the opportunity to prevent any more idiots running through wheat fields (that was Have I got news for you, not me).The more serious comments however, have looked at the new Environment and Rural Affairs Secretary's record and questioned the wisdom of appointing him to that particular portfolio.In the Independent , Green MP, Caroline Lucas sets out the objections in full:This appointment does not bode well for our future. As Caroline Lucas points out we have just emerged from a general election campaign that was almost environment-free. It received almost no mention in the leaders’ debates, and was glossed over in the manifestos.It is time to take the environment seriously. Alas, the appointment of Michael Gove indicates that Theresa May's party are joining their new partners the DUP on the side of the climate change deniers.