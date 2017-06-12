Monday, June 12, 2017
Could desperate UKIP turn to Farage again?
If Theresa May needs any examples of a politician that can survive virtually any setback then she need look no further than fellow hard-Brexiteer, Nigel Farage.
According to the Independent, Donald Trump's best mate is thinking about resuming his role at UKIP leader for a fourth time. The possible return by Farage comes after UKIP's present leader, Paul Nuttall resigned in the light of his party's disastrous election showing (and presumably to spend time leading the British Lions against the All Blacks):
Nigel Farage has said he is considering returning as Ukip leader after Paul Nuttall's resignation.
When asked whether he was contemplating taking on the position, the Brexiteer, who led the party until just after the EU referendum, told the BBC: "I'm thinking about it."
"It's not top of my bucket list. For me, getting the referendum, forcing the referendum and helping to win it, I thought I was done with it," he said.
"I'm going to watch very carefully, but I do think now we will see backsliding."
So business as usual then.
