If Theresa May needs any examples of a politician that can survive virtually any setback then she need look no further than fellow hard-Brexiteer, Nigel Farage.According to the Independent , Donald Trump's best mate is thinking about resuming his role at UKIP leader for a fourth time. The possible return by Farage comes after UKIP's present leader, Paul Nuttall resigned in the light of his party's disastrous election showing (and presumably to spend time leading the British Lions against the All Blacks):So business as usual then.