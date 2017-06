With both Labour and the Conservatives pledging in their manifestos to end freedom of movement and to leave the single market, it is difficult to see how we are going to end up with anything but a hard Brexit.However, as the Independent reports , dissent is stirring beneath the surface of both major parties in a way that could bring about change in the Government's stance.The paper says that Labour and Conservative MPs have reportedly met for secret talks amid growing pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to take a cross-party approach to Brexit in light of the hung Parliament following the general election:All of this is very encouraging but unless Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell change their stance on Brexit it may not be enough to force the Prime Minister into a U-turn.