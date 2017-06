The Prime Minister is absolutely right to be outraged at the attacks in Manchester and London over the last few weeks, and is right too to want to do everything possible to deny terrorists the opportunities they currently exploit, particularly on the Internet, to plan these attacks and to radicalise others.As CNN reports , Theresa May wants a new approach to tackling extremism, including changes that would deny terrorists and extremist sympathizers digital tools used to communicate and plan attacks. But what exactly does this mean? How will she implement it? More importantly is it possible at all without the sort of authoritarian approach taken by China to these matters?In my view we cannot be left without specifics four days before a General Election. We need to know what the Government propose and the implications for everybody else so that we can judge whether these proposals will be effective or not. Vague rhetoric is no longer enough.I raise this now, because we have been here before. David Cameron made the same promises but did not deliver on them. The reason for his non-delivery was actually because his proposals were half-baked and impractical. In other words he did not understand his subject and nor, it seems does Theresa May.A more detailed explanation can be found in this article by Cory Doctorow He goes on to say that although companies like Apple and Microsoft could be compelled by an act of Parliament to block secure software other EU states and countries like the USA are unlikely to follow suit, and that means that anyone who bought an Iphone in Paris or New York could come to the UK with all their secure software intact and send messages "we cannot read."Furthermore there is a problem with more open platforms, like GNU/Linux variants, BSD and other unixes, Mac OS X, and all the non-mobile versions of Windows. He says that all of these operating systems are already designed to allow users to execute any code they want to run, meaning that even an act of Parliament cannot do anything to stop people from using all the PCs now in existence to run code that the PM wants to ban:It is up to Theresa May now to say exactly what she proposes to do, and if not the above then what and how will it work?