Considering that the Tories called this election one would have thought they would be better prepared. Instead their whole campaign has been one disaster after another.If it is not bad enough that the Prime Minister will not debate with other leaders and is too frit to even appear on Woman's Hour, their manifesto has been almost as big a disaster area as Labour's. In fact it is worse as it seems we should be entitled to expect competence from the Government of the day. Instead we have had the dementia tax and its associated U-turn, no costings and now another U-turn on affordable housing.As the Independent reports , the Tory pledge to build “a new generation” of social housing has all but been abandoned. Theresa May personally promised her policy would deliver “a constant supply of new homes for social rent”, but her housing minister has now admitted planned homes would in fact be of significantly less affordable type:As ever I am reluctant to say I told you so, but in fact that is the case. On the 15th May , I wrote:Why has it taken so long for this unfunded Tory promise to catch up with them?