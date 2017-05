As Labour MPs struggle to show a united front behind Jeremy Corbyn's candidacy for Prime Minister, it appears that beneath the surface more nefarious matters are being discussed. The Telegraph reports that Jeremy Corbyn's announcement that he intends to stay on as leader, even if his party is slaughtered at the polls, has caused huge unrest amongst his Parliamentary Party.The paper says that as many as 100 of the party's MPs are set to walk out and form their own breakaway group in an attempt to force him to quit:Whether Labour actually have 100 MPs to form a breakaway group after 8th June is a moot point. There also has to be a question mark as to whether this brave talk will actually lead to a walkout. However, the timing is not good for Corbyn as once more his future becomes the focal point rather than the policies he is seeking to promote.