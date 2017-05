More revelations in the Independent this morning illustrating that far from providing an extra £350m a week for the health service, Brexit is going to cost more.The paper quotes the Nuffield Trust who have estimated that the price of NHS treatment for tens of thousands of British pensioners returning to the UK from Spain, France and other EU countries after Brexit will hit a billion pounds.They add that shortages of NHS and social care staff and extra charges for new drugs are likely to hike costs for the health service even higher when Britain leaves the EU:Yet another reason why the full deal with all its consequences should be put in front of the people so that they can decide whether leaving the EU is worth it.