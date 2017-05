The backlash of the cyber attack that all but incapacitated the NHS in England has started and already questions are being asked as to whether basic precautions were being taken to protect ICT systems from such an offensive. The Observer reports that the attack has become a hotly contested election issue with both Labour and the Liberal Democrats blaming the crisis on the government’s failure to upgrade hospital computers. And if this Private Eye piece from 18 April 2014 is correct then they have a point:The Liberal Democrats have demanded an inquiry into why the Conservatives had cut cybersecurity support a year ago when it axed the £5.5m deal with Microsoft:It is all very well the Prime Minister saying that this was a global attack but that does not excuse the level of unpreparedness. But the scale of the problem was revealed in comments later in the article:As true as all these claims are, it does not excuse the complacency that allowed this cyber attack to succeed. In truth the NHS has been badly served by politicians and civil servants who do not understand ICT, and who consider computers to be some sort of holy grail that will solve all their problems, when in fact they are tools best used as part of a change management process.If only the £12 billion wasted by the former Labour Government on its own failed Health Service ICT project had been used instead to upgrade and reinforce the computer systems on which the NHS relies day-in-day-out then we might not be where we are today.