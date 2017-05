For many people the European referendum was about immigration. They were convinced by the racist propaganda of UKIP and others that if we left the EU we will have more control over our own borders, despite the fact that half of all immigration comes from outside the EU and that the UK Government had failed to use all the tools at its disposal to control EU immigration.The reality has always been very different though. Whole sectors of our economy depend on migrants. The higher education sector needs overseas students to be financially sustainable amongst other factors and of course, any free trade deal with Europe or any other country will require freedom of movement attached to it.That is why the Tory's manifesto commitment to reduce net immigration to tens of thousands is both unachieveable and dishonest.Just how dishonest that manifesto is has been exposed by a report by the thinktank, Global Future today. As the Guardian says , they argue that the British economy needs a net inward migration flow of 200,000 people a year, double the Conservative target, if it is to avoid the “catastrophic economic consequences” linked to Brexit. They attribute this to the UK’s low productivity, ageing population and shortage of labour in key areas, such as the NHS.The net migration target recommended by Global Future is broadly in line with actual levels from 2000 onwards:It is time all the political parties took a more realistic stance on this issue instead of pandering to the UKIP agenda.