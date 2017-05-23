Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Some thoughts on the Manchester bombing

There are no words. The concert audience contained children and young teenagers and yet that did not stop it becoming a target. This was a murder of innocents. There can be no justification for such a monstrous crime.



I am shocked, saddened and outraged by this bombing attack. My thoughts and my deepest condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and their communities. I have nothing but respect and admiration for the emergency services who responded to this tragedy so magnificently.



Those behind this attack do not advance their cause through these actions, rather they demean and undermine it. Their actions make us stronger, their choice of violence over words make us more determined to defeat them.



This bombing is a direct attack on the freedoms and the democracy that we take for granted. It should make us cherish and value our way of life even more. Our resilience in the face of this evil will be what enables us to ultimately defeat it.



Those who are responsible for this deed do not belong in our society, nor to any community or any part of it. Their self-identification with any religion or faction should not be indulged. They are isolated individuals who must be brought to justice.



People of every faith and belief have come together to offer comfort and help to the victims. Our diversity, our openness, our tolerance and our resolve are what makes us unique. It is our strength. Together we are stronger.

