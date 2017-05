Not everybody can be good at sums, but when launching a policy as the national spokesperson for the supposedly main opposition party it is expected that you know what you are talking about. Alas, the Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott failed that first test yesterday.As the Independent reports , Abbott put in a stumbling radio performance in which she struggled to explain how a pledge to hire 10,000 extra police officers would be funded.She tripped up when asked by LBC host Nick Ferrari how much the key law and order pledge would cost. She initially suggested the bill would be just £300,000, before repeatedly correcting herself:I heard an earlier interview on Radio Wales in which she refused to accept that there would be a full year cost after the policy had been rolled out. Not only has Labour already pledged to spend the proceeds of reversing the cuts to capital gains tax but the corrected sums don't add up either.