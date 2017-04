It has long been the position of the Liberal Democrats that the final Brexit deal, if we have one, should be put to the British people in a second referendum so that they can judge whether it is what they opted for last year. Now it seems that we are not alone in this belief.According to the Independent they have now been joined by two senior Labour MPs. They say that Labour’s Clive Lewis and Rachael Maskell have called for a second referendum on the final terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union, putting themselves directly at odds with the party leadership:At least somebody within the Labour Party is able to see the issues clearly. It is a shame the leadership is not amongst them.