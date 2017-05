There is an interesting article in the Independent in which they report on a poll that reveals one third of people are prepared to vote tactically at next month’s general election in order to prevent a hard Brexit.The paper says that the survey by ORB found that 46 per cent of people who backed Remain in last year’s EU referendum would consider voting for someone who was not their first choice in order to stop a hard Brexit. They add that this high figure suggests that the country has not united behind Ms May’s version of Brexit outside the single market and customs union:If tactical voting takes place on this scale then it could be a very interesting General Election.