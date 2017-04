Over at Buzzfeed the site alleges that a company run by a senior UKIP politician is selling what appears to be industrial-strength bleach as a health product, with instructions for users to put a few drops of it in drinks or use it with water as mouthwash.They say that Andrew Haigh, who was appointed UKIP’s national organiser for Wales in 2015, has, according to the website of his company Vitalox, been supplying “Aerobic Oxygen” since 1998:The site quotes David Colquhoun, a professor of pharmacology at University College London, who told Buzzfeed that that even taking Vitalox’s claims at face value, there is no reason to think it is good for you:Mr Haigh ran for the seat of Aberconwy for UKIP in 2015, where he came fourth, with 11% of the vote