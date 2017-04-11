Tuesday, April 11, 2017
UKIP policy dysfunction continues
I am a bit slow on this one but have decided to comment because the row does not appear to be going away anytime soon.
Yesterday's Independent reports that a UKIP councillor who blamed problems faced by the NHS on female doctors has defended his comments, calling the high number of women in medical training a “major problem”.
They say that Nigel Pearson distributed a leaflet that claimed a nationwide shortage of doctors was caused by “positive discrimination in favour of women”, who are more likely to work part-time.
The leaflet, produced by Mr Pearson and other Ukip candidates in an upcoming Somerset County Council election, said: “Do we need female doctors? Of course we do, but not so many that they create the sort of problems the NHS is facing now”.
When even the official UKIP spokesperson describes a view as eccentric you know that you have entered the twilight zone. I would suggest that UKIP get a grip except I am not sure what exactly that would involve as in policy terms they are totally dysfunctional.
