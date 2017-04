After all the controversy about the alleged hacking of the US Presidential election by the Russians, steps are apparently being taken to stop it happening here. The Independent reports that security measures are being put in place to prevent any attempt by Russia or other foreign powers to carry out a cyber attack during the upcoming general election.They say that the National Cyber Security Centre will coordinate the operation to safeguard Government departments as well as political parties after they asked for help.The paper adds that the real extent of Kremlin interference in UK domestic politics remains unclear:The cyber-security operation for the British election will range from offering advice to ministries, political parties and other organisations involved with the polling and ensuring they have adequate electronic security measures in place.