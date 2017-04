It may or may not be true that history repeats itself. What is certainly true is that the world is a much dangerous place when it is led by men and women who do not understand the past and are unable to draw lessons from it. Even worse is those who try to make historical comparisons without actually knowing or understanding the events they are alluding to.Trump's spokesperson, Sean Spicer really put his foot in it yesterday when he claimed that unlike Assad, Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons:It was not just the failure to understand the use of gas in concentration camps but also the claim that Hitler was not gassing his own people. In fact many of those who died in this way were Germans.Accused of Holocaust denial Spicer was forced to make a humiliating apology but even then he put his foot in it:It was not just the victims of the chemical attack in Syria who were innocent but those who died and suffered in the holocaust were also innocents.If you don't understand history, then not only do you cause offense in this way but you are in danger of blundering into catastrophic mistakes that could cost thousands of lives. It is worrying that the Trump White House is so ignorant of the past.