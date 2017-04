The latest controversy surrounding North Wales UKIP AM, Michelle Brown involves attempts by her regional party to deselect her.As the BBC reports , a copy of a letter inviting Ms Brown to a meeting in Holywell, Flintshire, to discuss her "serious misconduct" has fallen into their hands. The letter lists a series of concerns "likely to bring the party into disrepute":Some of these issues are not just limited to Michelle Brown. My regional UKIP AM also appears to be shy. She has reportedly taken over my old constituency office but, nearly a year after she was elected, it was empty last time I went past.At the time of writing she does not list a constituency office nor any surgeries on her website, nor is a constituency office listed on the Assembly website and she remains mostly anonymous in the local media.