Monday, April 03, 2017
Are UKIP AMs missing in action?
The latest controversy surrounding North Wales UKIP AM, Michelle Brown involves attempts by her regional party to deselect her.
As the BBC reports, a copy of a letter inviting Ms Brown to a meeting in Holywell, Flintshire, to discuss her "serious misconduct" has fallen into their hands. The letter lists a series of concerns "likely to bring the party into disrepute":
The letter, written by Shaun Owen, vice chairman of the UKIP Delyn branch "on behalf of UKIP members in north Wales", says there is a "deep sense of growing disquiet, disillusionment and alarm" amongst members regarding Ms Brown's conduct.
It lists 18 concerns, including an accusation by a Cardiff hotel that the UKIP AM for north Wales smoked "recreational drugs" in her bedroom.
Ms Brown's spokesman has denied the allegation, saying the "strong smell" in her room was caused by a strong tobacco product.
Details of discussions between Ms Brown and an assembly official concerning how an advert for a job in her office could be changed to help her brother get an interview for the post, are included in the letter.
Michelle Brown has said she acted with "complete propriety" in the matter.
Mr Owen also cites a property leased by Michelle Brown to act as her regional office that has never been opened.
Responding to a Freedom of Information request by BBC Wales, the Welsh Assembly said it had paid £2,027.93 for the property between October 2016 and March 2017.
The assembly said the office in Shotton, Flintshire was not occupied "because work necessary to ensure its security was carried out incorrectly".
Mr Owen said the unopened property is an example of Ms Brown's failure "to engage with the public".
He added: "In light of the above please tell us why UKIP in north Wales and the party locally should not seek to apply to the NEC [National Executive Committee] to deselect you and for the party to investigate the serious misconduct, which you have displayed."
Some of these issues are not just limited to Michelle Brown. My regional UKIP AM also appears to be shy. She has reportedly taken over my old constituency office but, nearly a year after she was elected, it was empty last time I went past.
At the time of writing she does not list a constituency office nor any surgeries on her website, nor is a constituency office listed on the Assembly website and she remains mostly anonymous in the local media.
As the BBC reports, a copy of a letter inviting Ms Brown to a meeting in Holywell, Flintshire, to discuss her "serious misconduct" has fallen into their hands. The letter lists a series of concerns "likely to bring the party into disrepute":
The letter, written by Shaun Owen, vice chairman of the UKIP Delyn branch "on behalf of UKIP members in north Wales", says there is a "deep sense of growing disquiet, disillusionment and alarm" amongst members regarding Ms Brown's conduct.
It lists 18 concerns, including an accusation by a Cardiff hotel that the UKIP AM for north Wales smoked "recreational drugs" in her bedroom.
Ms Brown's spokesman has denied the allegation, saying the "strong smell" in her room was caused by a strong tobacco product.
Details of discussions between Ms Brown and an assembly official concerning how an advert for a job in her office could be changed to help her brother get an interview for the post, are included in the letter.
Michelle Brown has said she acted with "complete propriety" in the matter.
Mr Owen also cites a property leased by Michelle Brown to act as her regional office that has never been opened.
Responding to a Freedom of Information request by BBC Wales, the Welsh Assembly said it had paid £2,027.93 for the property between October 2016 and March 2017.
The assembly said the office in Shotton, Flintshire was not occupied "because work necessary to ensure its security was carried out incorrectly".
Mr Owen said the unopened property is an example of Ms Brown's failure "to engage with the public".
He added: "In light of the above please tell us why UKIP in north Wales and the party locally should not seek to apply to the NEC [National Executive Committee] to deselect you and for the party to investigate the serious misconduct, which you have displayed."
Some of these issues are not just limited to Michelle Brown. My regional UKIP AM also appears to be shy. She has reportedly taken over my old constituency office but, nearly a year after she was elected, it was empty last time I went past.
At the time of writing she does not list a constituency office nor any surgeries on her website, nor is a constituency office listed on the Assembly website and she remains mostly anonymous in the local media.
Comments:
<< Home
Your regional AM Ukip representative. Maybe you should point out in the press the total absence of her (and others). This especially if it helps the parties council campaigning in WalesPost a Comment
<< Home