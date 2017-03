As Theresa May prepares to make a statement to the House of Commons the BBC reports that she is going to use the opportunity to call for unity. Her problem is that what she is seeking to unify us behind is contrary to the wishes to 48% of the population and some leavers too.It is one thing to respect the outcome of last year's referendum, which I do, but in that campaign we were told explicitly that we would remain part of the single market, that we would have £350m a week extra for the NHS and that trade deals would be lined up with comparative ease to enable us to take advantage of our new status.None of that is going to happen. In fact Theresa May has taken the hardest line possible and in doing so she is disrespecting the will of the people as expressed in that referendum. She needs to learn that it is not enough to call for unity, she must meet us half way through compromise to achieve it.Tim Farron has it absolutely right in today's Guardian article . He says:If May wants unity then she needs to allow the electorate to decide whether what she is able to negotiate is acceptable or not. And Tim Farron is right about what happens if a deal is not signed:It is quite a mess but it won't be solved by meaningless soundbites as the Prime Minister seems to think.