Thursday, March 09, 2017
UKIP in Wales unravels?
Another day, yet another extraordinary story about the dysfunctional Welsh branch of UKIP. According to the BBC the Welsh party's former chairman has left, saying that UKIP is "unravelling" this side of Offa's Dyke.
Chris Smart, who was appointed acting chairman of UKIP's Wales committee last summer, has said he wants to rejoin the Conservatives. In doing so he has raised questions about the strength of the party's operation as it approaches May's local elections:
Mr Smart told BBC Wales he was disappointed the party had failed to resolve the row about its former Welsh leader Nathan Gill, who doubles up as an independent AM and a UKIP MEP.
He was also disappointed by UKIP donor Arron Banks and his feud with the party's only MP, Douglas Carswell.
Mr Carswell is due to open a UKIP office in Pontypool on Thursday.
The party is "unravelling, I would suggest", Mr Smart said.
He said UKIP has no full-time officers in Wales, with local elections less than two months away.
"I can't see it [the election campaign] getting off the ground to be honest," he said.
"From the experience I have had in our branch when I talk to people about being councillors there I don't find much enthusiasm for that," he added.
UKIP won two seats at the last council elections in 2012, but has lost them both.
The question has to be, how long can UKIP hang on as a viable party.
